Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 113.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

