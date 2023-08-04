Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $556.02. 238,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.08.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

