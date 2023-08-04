Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,034 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,301 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,736 shares. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

