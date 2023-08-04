Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,967 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,601,000.

FTSL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.47. 15,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,623. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

