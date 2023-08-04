Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,756.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,037 shares of company stock worth $96,568. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

