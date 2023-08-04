Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,687,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

