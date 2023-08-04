Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 32 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

