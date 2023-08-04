Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 18.8 %

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 4,954,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $672.77 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

