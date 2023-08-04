Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance
NYSE SBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 1,257,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,176. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
