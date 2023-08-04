Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE SBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 1,257,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,176. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,812,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

