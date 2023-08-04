Comparing Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $101.28 million 2.99 -$14.19 million $0.06 99.35 HSBC $79.40 billion 2.08 $16.04 billion $5.58 7.35

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 2.62% 0.95% 0.12% HSBC 26.43% 12.16% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sterling Bancorp and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 HSBC 0 4 5 0 2.56

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. HSBC has a consensus target price of $743.70, suggesting a potential upside of 1,714.34%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Summary

HSBC beats Sterling Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

