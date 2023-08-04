Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.02. 451,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,657 shares of company stock valued at $935,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

