Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 277,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 189,728 shares.The stock last traded at $31.82 and had previously closed at $29.53.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

