Costello Asset Management INC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

UL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

