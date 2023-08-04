Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 8,171 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 5.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 483,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

