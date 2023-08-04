Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in UGI were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of UGI by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 123,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in UGI by 13.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

UGI Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 744,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,586. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

