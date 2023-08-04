Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 1,747,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

