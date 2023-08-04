Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $809.53 and last traded at $809.53. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.83.
Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $809.53.
