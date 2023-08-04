Credit Suisse Group Increases Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,539 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

