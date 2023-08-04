Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 155,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 220,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$3.19 to C$2.63 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 31.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$952.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

