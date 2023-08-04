Crypterium Price Reaches $0.10 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $2.54 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,215,074 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.