Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $241.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

CMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

NYSE:CMI traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $238.35. The stock had a trading volume of 350,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,804. Cummins has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 623.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

