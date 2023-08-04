DAGCO Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 624,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $132,423,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $311.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,069,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,861,066. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $799.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,052 shares of company stock worth $10,018,116. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

