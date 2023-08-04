DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Issue Dividend of $1.38

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.3798 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

DBS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. 71,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.