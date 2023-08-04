Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Decker Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Decker Manufacturing Company Profile

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

