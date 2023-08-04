Decred Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $14.55 or 0.00049724 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $223.90 million and $2.20 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00195042 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,385,641 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

