Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,196. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $266.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

