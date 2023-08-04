Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS BSEP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,374 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.