Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. 3,555,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,574. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

