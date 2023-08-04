Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February accounts for approximately 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 6.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

UFEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

