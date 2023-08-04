Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

