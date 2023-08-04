Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,281,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,703,000 after buying an additional 672,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $163,960,000 after buying an additional 64,426 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,875. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.