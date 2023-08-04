Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.04. 60,948,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,598,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.96. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

