Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,741. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

