Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manchester United currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 627,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,563. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.