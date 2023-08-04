Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Issues Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Denny’s stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $578.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 567,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 510,696 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $12,380,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

