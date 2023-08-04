DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.02 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 230,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,935. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.74%.
Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
Read More
