DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.02 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 230,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,935. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

