Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. 41,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,315. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

