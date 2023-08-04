Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

DFIN traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 219,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,628. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $6,320,783.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at $155,486,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $6,320,783.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at $155,486,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $15,557,426. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.