Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %
DFIN traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 219,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,628. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $6,320,783.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at $155,486,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $6,320,783.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at $155,486,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $15,557,426. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
