DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $43.00 at JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE DV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $63,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

