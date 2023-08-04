Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.27 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 103,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,029. The firm has a market cap of $751.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.73%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Dynamics

In other news, Director James L. Janik acquired 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

