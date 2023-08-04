DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $10,674,400.10 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DraftKings Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,914,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,272,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.81.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
