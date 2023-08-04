DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 6807583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
