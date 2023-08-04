Dril-Quip, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dril-Quip’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DRQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 1.7 %

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 15,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $943.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.07. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 266,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

