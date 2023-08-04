Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $125.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dycom Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

