Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVAX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,425,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

