Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT)

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$5.11 million for the quarter.

Dream Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Dream Impact Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

