Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.93.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $5,889,204. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

