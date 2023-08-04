Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.59. 2,798,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,565. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

