Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,505 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.73% of Element Solutions worth $80,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,115,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 977,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

