Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 2.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,890. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

